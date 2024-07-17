Russia’s offer on meeting of actors influencing Palestinian forces still relevant — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms the relevance of its initiative on a meeting of all foreign actors that influence various Palestinian forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"Our proposal regarding a meeting of all external actors that influence various groups in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank and that would be able, if act unanimously, help overcome the schism in Palestinian ranks, remains relevant," the Russian foreign minister, who chairs the UN Security Council in July, said.

Lavrov pointed out that an important step in this direction was made in February, 2024 in Moscow, "when all Palestinian factions sent their delegations and spoke in favor of restoration of unity based on the Palestine Liberation Organization platform".