Russia poses no threat to NATO, has no plans of attacking its members — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. At this point, Russia does not threaten NATO and has no plans of attacking its members, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told aif.ru in an interview.

"Today, Russia does not threaten NATO and has no plans of attacking its member states," he said, dismissing similar claims as a product of Western propaganda.

He said that any attempts to promote hostile interests on the territory of Ukraine or other countries close to Russia will meet adequate countermeasures.

"If the number of such attempts grows, our responses will get tougher. Whether the entire planet will fall into pieces as a result, depends exclusively on the "other" side’s good judgement. So far, it shows none," the Russian official added.