{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Lavrov describes his talks with Swiss counterpart as interesting

"It is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain," Russian roreign minister said

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described his meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis as "interesting."

"It was an interesting meeting. I think it is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain. Because what we heard from our Western friends was very telling," he said at the beginning of talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya, which followed talks with Cassis.

"We appreciate a balanced approach to global developments you and other participants from Africa, Latin America and Asia have expressed," he told his Kuwaiti vis-a-vis.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovSwitzerland
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official
"The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Russian troops destroy British howitzer near Ilyinka community in DPR
"Southern Battlegroup servicemen uncovered and destroyed a British-manufactured AS-90 self-propelled howitzer near the settlement of Ilyinka," the ministry said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat calls for holding US accountable for its anti-Iranian sanctions
Ali Bagheri Kani slammed sanctions as "a manifestation of unilateral cruelty and inhumanity"
Read more
Russian treasury's revenues from foreign firms to surpass forecast 2.5-fold — newspaper
Foreign investors actively leaving the Russian market may be behind such an adjustment, Finam Strategy Director Yaroslav Kabakov believes
Read more
Biden’s election staff may alter tactics in wake of Trump’s assassination attempt
According to CNN, "the adviser said discussions were underway to calibrate jabs and criticism aimed at Trump to focus on policy differences, rather than personal attacks"
Read more
North Korea plans to start apple supplies to Russian market
According to the statement, all questions from the Korean side were resolved and the parties agreed on the possibility of starting deliveries
Read more
Israel never received official refusal from Hamas to continue talks — Israeli official
According to Dmitry Gendelman, "Israel is in constant contact with international mediators on resuming talks on the return of our abducted citizens"
Read more
Lavrov describes his talks with Swiss counterpart as interesting
"It is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain," Russian roreign minister said
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump’s Truth Social stocks soaring after assassination attempt
Stock prices gained 77.6% during the preliminary trading session on NASDAQ to $54.84 per piece
Read more
Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings
The foreign minister’s plane traveled from Moscow via the northern route in circumvention of unfriendly countries in over 12 hours
Read more
Russia calls for changes in global governance structures — Lavrov
According to Russia's top diplomat, all of the UN members should reiterate their commitment to all the provisions of the organization’s charter as a step toward boosting its efficiency
Read more
Russian forces advance north of liberated Urozhainoye in DPR — official
"The village itself is still being mopped up, there are a few Ukrainian servicemen left there," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about fire near Novorossiysk in southern Russia
The fire has engulfed 62 hectares near the Dyurso farming community, leaving two people injured
Read more
Trump shooter bought 50 rounds of ammunition before assassination attempt — TV
According to the television channel, Thomas Matthew Crooks purchased ammunition at a local gun store
Read more
Russia conscripts 150,000 citizens for military service in spring draft, says top brass
Conscription commissions began their work on April 1 and conscripts began to be sent from gathering places in Russian regions to troops on April 15
Read more
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
Read more
New highway to make traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg one hour shorter — Putin
The Russian leader added that opening of the bypass will provide for "continuous, seamless, traffic lights-free speed traffic between Moscow and St. Petersburg"
Read more
Paris Olympics tennis draw scheduled for July 25 — ITF
Earlier, the ITF said in a statement that it had approved the list of tennis players cleared to play at the 2024 Olympics and it included seven Russian athletes
Read more
Kazakhstan continues talks with Russia on gas supplies to northern, eastern regions
The other option is provision of gas supplies by continuing construction of second and third stages of the Saryarka trunk gas pipeline, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev added
Read more
Peace initiatives must address plight of national minorities in Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russia's top diplomat, it is indicative that even now, when numerous initiatives on the Ukrainian settlement are being put forward, few think about Kiev's violation of human rights and national minorities
Read more
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Read more
Szijjarto says Paks-2 NPP construction to be discussed with Rosatom CEO in Istanbul
Though Rosatom is the general contractor, "subcontractors from the US, Germany and France also work successfully on the project," the minister noted
Read more
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
Read more
Russia applies for membership in OPCW Executive Council in 2025-2027 — envoy
"We have already applied for membership in the Executive Council for the next two-year term in 2025-2027," Vladimir Tarabrin said
Read more
Press review: Trump gets Republican nod and US sends mixed messages on arms control
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16th
Read more
Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic
"This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony
Read more
Pentagon says Russia’s work on hypersonic weapons threatens US
The US administration’s budget request of $188.1 bln for the next fiscal year starting in October includes the modernization of nuclear deterrence program.
Read more
Japanese tourists to make first trip to southern Kuril Islands in October — agency
The trip will last six days
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 36 UAVs over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Tatarstan clerics brave shelling to support soldiers in special op zone
According to the report, the religious figures visited Lugansk, Donetsk and Russian military units stationed close to the line of engagement
Read more
Longer period of tight monetary policy required for inflation decline — Bank of Russia
Overall inflation pressure is not demonstrating a stable decline so far, the regulator said
Read more
Telegram marks Trump’s channel with over 550,000 subscribers as fake
The account was not verified by Telegram’s administration. There were no comments about the channel’s authenticity from the White House
Read more
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Read more
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Read more
German magazine Compact banned due to published interview with Russian diplomat — source
The interview with Maria Zakharova was published in Compact on July 13
Read more
Russia has no intention to interfere in internal US processes, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world"
Read more
Kaspersky Lab to gradually wind down business in the US
The company has been operating in the US for almost twenty years, "protecting the whole organizations and users from cyberthreats"
Read more
Russia became leader in nickel production last year — Putin
The industry is becoming more and more high-technology one from year to year, with proactive implementation of advanced industrial and process solutions and development of unique alloys enabling creation of materials with special properties, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Roberta Metsola re-elected president of European Parliament
The politician urged lawmakers to unite and work on creating "a Europe for everyone"
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine develops its own long-range missiles
Ukraine has regularly complained about the shortage of long-range weapons, urging Western countries to provide more
Read more
Lavrov begins talks with Swiss counterpart Cassis
The meeting, organized on Switzerland’s initiative, is currently under way at the UN headquarters in New York
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
Read more
Polymetal announces resumption of trading on Astana International Exchange
Earlier, Polymetal suspended trading in shares on the AIX until completion of its re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan, noting though that it would be resumed in the near future
Read more
Trump shooter held suspicious device at his home — FBI
According to earlier reports, an explosive device had been found in the shooter’s car
Read more
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Read more
Lavrov to hold UN Security Council meeting on world order issues
According to Russian Foreign Minister, it is necessary to hear what Western representative will say to "the question, asked for the tenth time already"
Read more
Polish president claims NATO preparing for war
Earlier, Andrzej Duda suggested that the world had returned to the Cold War era and urged NATO partners to increase defense spending
Read more
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Read more
F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine
Aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia
Read more
Trump says influx of illegal immigrants raises chance of terrorist attacks in the US
Former US President described the southern US border as a "big gushing wound"
Read more
West’s attempts to confiscate Russian assets harm international financial system — Kremlin
"We said long ago that illegal attempts to plunder Russia, expropriate our assets will in any way result in huge damage to the international financial system and prompt many large and rich countries to think of the fate of their assets overseas," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Invading Lebanon to become ‘unreturnable hell’ for Israel — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani noted that the balance of forces in the region had changed after Hamas had attacked Israel and Israel had launched its operation in the Gaza Strip
Read more
US fostering hatred toward political opponents — Russian MFA after Trump rally shooting
"Two months ago, I paid attention to the fact that the US was literally fostering hatred toward political opponents, as well as provided examples of the American tradition of attempts and assassinations of presidents and presidential candidates," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat says to submit with UN evaluation of Ukrainian crisis
According to Sergey Lavrov, Western partners seem to have a strong feeling of their alleged permissiveness and impeccability
Read more
NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific"
Read more
Lavrov calls for removing geopolitical topics from dialogue within G20
"The G20’s mandate is confined to issues of economy and development, so it is important to see to it that substantive dialogue in this format is freed from time-serving attempts to raise geopolitical topics, otherwise, we will wreck this format," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets
According to report, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia
Read more
Crew of Russia’s crashed Superjet aircraft never reported any problems on board
"In the last report, a pilot said that he was gaining altitude," a source in the Russian aviation services said
Read more
'International team' behind Crocus terror attack — Russian finance watchdog
"These are representatives from central Asian countries, European countries, and there are a lot of Russians there," Yury Chikhanchin said
Read more
Construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg highway completed
The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Read more
US urges its allies to prepare for protracted wars and not in Europe alone — Lavrov
The Russian minister noted that for the sake of "restraining" Russia, China and other countries, whose independent policies viewed as a challenge to the hegemony, the West resorts to aggressive steps breaking the system of globalization that was originally created in line with its model
Read more
MEPs want Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in EU Council — media
The newspaper cites a message addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, which says that Orban "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
According to Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine not favorable for US, EU — Hungary’s top diplomat
West’s strategy on Ukraine has failed, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
US official says it would be inappropriate to allow Ukraine to strike Russian launch sites
Matthew Miller also said that Washington will continue to provide Kiev with air defense systems
Read more
Kiev’s claims of readiness for talks mere 'smoke and mirrors' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk pointed to Ukraine’s intention to "earn the sympathy of the countries of the Global South and lure them over to the anti-Russian Western side"
Read more
F-16 supplies not to change situation for Ukraine — Kherson Region governor
"Russian soldiers have been destroying all previous types of enemy planes and will continue doing this to F-16s," Vladimir Saldo stressed
Read more
Macron accepts Prime Minister Attal’s resignation
Gabriel Attal resigned after the presidential party Renaissance elected him as head of its faction in parliament
Read more
Situation on Belarus-Ukraine border settled by military, says Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko added, however, that Belarusian troops had used "the language of diplomacy" and achieved success
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Western weapons are uncapable against Russian glide bombs
FAB-3000 with a universal gliding and correction module has a hit precision of ten meters
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry denies hiring foreign citizens for service
All trainees for law enforcement agencies of foreign countries in educational organizations of the Russian Interior Ministry will return to their home countries to serve after completing their training
Read more
Russia’s GDP up 0.8% in Q2 quarter-on-quarter — Central Bank’s analysts
The experts noted that "the economy is preparing to adjust to the trajectory of balanced growth, though this will not have an immediate impact on the labor market"
Read more
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
The Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Read more
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Read more
SDF asks Russia to mediate agreement with Damascus — report
The SDF spokesman said "Washington reaffirmed it doesn’t approve the military operation [by Turkish forces in the northeast of Syria], however the US hasn’t made any serious moves" to settle the conflict
Read more
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Read more
Four killed in shooting near a mosque in Oman
The investigation is underway
Read more
First Soviet Olympic Champion Nina Ponomareva buried near Moscow
The legendary sportswoman won the first Olympic gold medal for the Soviet Union in 1952 in Helsinki
Read more
South African minister says Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved without Moscow
African leaders are ready to visit both countries in an attempt to forge a negotiated solution, Ronald Lamola said
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
2024 World Friendship Games in Russia postponed until next year — sports official
The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region were scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29
Read more
Avtovaz to produce about 3,000 Lada Aura cars this year — chief executive
The vehicle will be produced later on at the same automobile conveyor where the Lada Vesta car is produced, with the rate of about five vehicles per hour
Read more
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
US authorities had data on Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate ex-President Trump — CNN
CNN also added that "Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also a target of the Iranian assassination plot, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with the investigation..."
Read more
Russia’s General Staff chief visits command post of battlegroup East
"Summing up the reports, the chief of the General Staff noted the achievements of the battlegroup East in liberating the settlement of Urozhaynoe and set goal for further operations." the statement reads
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Russian envoy sees rising risk of chemical provocations amid Ukraine’s setbacks
"As the situation is evolving to be catastrophic for Ukrainian forces along the engagement line, the risk of [chemical] provocations has become especially high," Vladimir Tarabrin told TASS
Read more
Lavrov to travel to New York for UNSC meetings from January 22-24 — MFA
Maria Zakharova earlier said at a news conference that Lavrov plans to take part in the quarterly open debate of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East
Read more
Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee
James David Vance said that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on
Read more
India to receive two frigates from Russia
Within the framework of a deal with Russia, two more frigates are being manufactured at Goa Shipyard Limited in India
Read more
Price of gold on Comex hits fresh all-time high
As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time the price of gold was up by 1.35% at $2,461.6 per troy ounce
Read more
Hungary to continue peacekeeping mission to settle Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said Hungary does not "take too much care about the attacks" in connection with the peace mission of Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
China tried to persuade EU to accept alternative peace plan on Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper's source, the Chinese diplomat informed his European colleagues about Moscow's confidence in Kiev's inevitable defeat and recommended that they reconsider their assessment of the situation in Ukraine
Read more