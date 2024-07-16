Lavrov describes his talks with Swiss counterpart as interesting

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described his meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis as "interesting."

"It was an interesting meeting. I think it is better to give people an opportunity to speak up rather than force than to explain. Because what we heard from our Western friends was very telling," he said at the beginning of talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya, which followed talks with Cassis.

"We appreciate a balanced approach to global developments you and other participants from Africa, Latin America and Asia have expressed," he told his Kuwaiti vis-a-vis.