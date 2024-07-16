No WhatsApp slowdown in Russia — Kremlin

TVER, July 16. /TASS/. Failures in WhatsApp operations in individual regions may be associated with counterterrorist measures but there is now "slowdown" of the messenger in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I know nothing about it," Peskov said, commenting on information about the slower operation of the messenger in certain regions, including Dagestan. He responded in the same way to the question whether plans are in place to block or further slow WhatsApp down in Russia.

"These are probably measures related to counterterrorist activities," the Kremlin spokesman replied to clarifications that reports on the WhatsApp slowdown were in connection with terrorist acts. "But there is no slowdown at all. At least I do not have such information," he added.