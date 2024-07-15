Russian air defenses intercept 270 Ukrainian UAVs in DPR over past week

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 270 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over four cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past week, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday.

"A total of 270 Ukrainian drones were detected and intercepted over Donetsk, Makeyevka, Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya in the past week," the regional branch’s press office said.

In particular, a Kupol electronic warfare system neutralized two Ukrainian reconnaissance drones in the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk. In addition, a Ukrainian Baba Yaga drone was intercepted near a railway hospital in the suburb of Volnovakha, it said.

"Bomb technicians of the FSB regional branch neutralized and destroyed explosive items by pressure charges on the spot, using special equipment," it said.