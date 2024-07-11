US did not request Blinken-Lavrov meeting at UN Security Council events — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. US representatives have not asked Moscow to arrange a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) events in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"No, of course not. I don't think it matters anyway because we don't have any questions to ask him," the senior diplomat said in response to a TASS question. "All the necessary signals are delivered through the available channels," he added.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia understands the current US approach to bilateral relations, no changes are expected in this regard. "So, it seems things will remain as they are for some time, with no changes expected," the deputy foreign minister summarized.

Earlier, the ministry reported that to kick off Russia’s presidency in the Security Council, a number of events are planned, and many will be chaired by Lavrov. Thus, on July 16, an open ministerial debate will be held on "Multilateral Cooperation in the Interest of a More Just, Democratic and Sustainable World Order," and on July 17 - an open ministerial debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.