Russian-Chinese strategic partnership assumes 'irreversible trend' — Russia’s diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A strategic partnership between Russia and China is becoming irreversible as interests of both states coincide, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a Valdai Discussion Club session on Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s recent visit to Beijing and Harbin and a host of documents, which were signed as a result of that visit, show that this strategic partnership is becoming irreversible, as both China and Russia are facing the same geopolitical challenges, and coordination of efforts between them is a necessity of the [current] times," Rudenko stated.

According to him, the geopolitical realities, economic needs and development goals of the two countries have successfully coincided for Moscow and Beijing.

"The coincidence of such… major trends allowed us to achieve what we had managed to achieve as of today," the diplomat continued.

"First of all, it is about trade and not least of all, it is the coordination of our steps in the international arena, primarily within the United Nations, where our positions coincide regarding most of the issues concerning topics on global and regional conflicts," Rudenko added.