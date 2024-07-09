Russia only targets military facilities in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin vehemently denies accusations that Russia carried out a strike on a hospital in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We insist that we don’t hit civilian targets. Strikes target critical infrastructure and military facilities, which are one way or another related to the [Kiev] regime’s military capacity," he pointed out.

Peskov recommended that media workers be guided by statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, "which has ruled out the possibility that attacks were carried out on some civilian targets, saying that the incident in question was caused by a falling air defense missile."

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that in response to Ukraine’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia, the Russian Armed Forces had carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases, with all designated targets hit. The ministry added that the Ukrainian authorities’ allegations about Russia deliberately bombing civilian facilities were untrue as photos and videos from the site confirmed that the incident had been caused by a falling Ukrainian air defense missile.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has announced that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday where Moscow will present evidence refuting Kiev's allegations that Russia hit the hospital.