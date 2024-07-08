New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. A new group of Ukrainian soldiers from the 59th motorized infantry and 107th rocket-assisted artillery brigades surrendered near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"We decided it is better to be alive in captivity than dead in positions. We saw in the Internet how people surrender even with tanks. We also did it. I knew how to contact the Russian side and the guys supported me," POW Denis Belyaev told TASS.

Born in Melitopol, he worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers. His three surrendered comrades were also forcefully mobilized.