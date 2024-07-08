Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities’ allegations about a Russian missile strike on civilian targets are untrue, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The allegations made by Kiev officials about a deliberate Russian missile strike on civilian targets are absolutely untrue. Numerous photo and video reports from Kiev, which have been made public, make it clear that damage was done by a falling Ukrainian air defense missile launched from a missile system deployed within the city limits," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia. All designated targets were hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that "the Kiev regime has been throwing such tantrums for years, each time ahead of a get-together (summit) of its NATO sponsors."

"The goal of such provocations is to ensure the further inflow of funds for the Kiev regime and a continuation of the war until the last Ukrainian," the statement added.