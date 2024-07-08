Russia supports Turkey’s idea to create platform to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow agrees with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statement that an international peace platform needs to be created to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You know, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is a strong supporter of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a solution to the Ukrainian conflict. We have certainly never rejected talks. On the contrary, we have supported the idea of talks involving all the interested parties. Currently, there is no such platform, and we can agree with Mr. Fidan on that," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Fidan took part in a meeting of BRICS+ foreign ministers in the city of Nizhny Novgorod as part of his visit to Russia in June. He also held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. According to sources, the parties discussed the Ukraine settlement, as well as the situation in the Gaza Strip and Syria.