Ten drones shot down above south Russia’s Rostov Region — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses shot down ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the south Russian region of Rostov, Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Ten drones have been shot down by air defenses in the skies over the Rostov Region," he wrote. "According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The reports are being verified."

"According to first responders, the aerial attack and falling drone fragments sparked wildfires on the left bank of the Don River in Rostov and in the Azov district," the governor added. "Firefighting crews have been dispatched."