Putin extols longstanding bonds with Belarus in Independence Day message

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The friendly ties between Russia and Belarus remain a solid foundation for efforts to develop the strategic partnership and allied bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of congratulations on Independence Day to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"It is important that the bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, forged in the harsh times of war, today remain a solid basis to develop the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries," Putin said as he recounted the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders by the Red Army 80 years ago.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that boosting constructive bilateral cooperation across the board and strengthening the Union State between the two countries would fully meet their interests.