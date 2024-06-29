Senior official highlights key role of determined, creative youths in Russia

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are always ready to support youths who feel the responsibility for the country, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The youth policy is a key sphere of work for the government," Medvedev wrote on VKontakte as he congratulated the young on Youth Day on Saturday. "Your energy, determination and creative thinking are especially important today when Russia is facing very major challenges that require a worthy response," he said in his address to Russian youths. "Many young people are fighting for the country with weapons in their hands right now," he noted.

"Our country <…> is always ready to support the young people who feel the responsibility for Russia and are willing to work for others’ sake," he emphasized.