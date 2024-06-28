DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from some strategically important areas near the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR head, told TASS.

"Toretsk is another area where the Ukrainian army is not in the best situation. Pressure [from Russian forces] has made them withdraw from a number of highly important positions in this sector of the frontline," he said.

Kimakovsky specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost dozens of troops in the Toretsk area in recent days.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on June 27 that the situation near Toretsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR was tense for the Kiev forces.