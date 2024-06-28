Attempts to expel Russia from Interpol deserve international assessment — minister

UNITED NATIONS, June 28. /TASS/. Attempts to suspend Russia’s membership in Interpol deserve an international assessment, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2024.

"At every opportunity, we tell the UN leadership that such attempts do take place and they should somehow react to this situation," he said. "There should be an international assessment of all such attempts," he said.

In his opinion, developments of this kind will only benefit organized crime.

"I clearly stated yesterday that members of transnational criminal syndicates, who ignore territorial or state borders, will be the ones to benefit from this in the first place," he said.