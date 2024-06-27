Russia’s values Mexico’s balanced position — ambassador

MEXICO CITY, June 27. /TASS/. Mexico is holding a well-balance position amid the difficult geopolitical situation and refuses to join the anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Nikolay Sofinsky said in an interview with the Education radio station.

"We appreciate the fact that in the current contradictory and difficult geopolitical environment, Mexico is guided by its national interests and hold a balanced position, refusing to join the anti-Russian sanctions and continuing constructive cooperation with us," he said, adding that Russia "is open to such cooperation in all areas."

The Russian ambassador once again congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum who won the June 2 presidential election and expressed hope that her activity as Mexico’s president "will promote further development of constructive cooperation" between Moscow and Mexico.

"We believe that the rapidly changing geopolitical situation opens up a wide spectrum of new areas for our cooperation with Mexico. We look at this process with optimism. Our trade and economic relations continue developing on the pragmatic basis and we have everything needed to implement the potential of bilateral cooperation," Sofinsky said.

"Today, Mexico continues to be a window to Latin America for Russia, after Brazil. I think that the best is yet to come," he added.