MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. All countries should realize that any mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kiev regime will only yield negative results, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The countries of the world majority should understand in particular that mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kiev regime will only do harm as it is impossible to count how many times Bankovaya (Street where the presidential office is located - TASS) has duped them, even despite big promises," she told a briefing on the sidelines of the 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF).

Representatives of the Kiev regime have already "become skilled hands at enriching criminal cartels, lords of war across the world and now feel themselves rulers of the world," Zakharova noted. She also highlighted where the US money that funded Kiev’s corruption was coming from.

"In fact, yes, the funds are provided by the American government, but whose money is this? American taxpayers, and not even American, as those in the EU who are becoming donors, willing or not, many of them aren’t even asked," the diplomat said.

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum established in 2011 is the largest judicial platform for professional discussions on issues of protection of rights and interests of citizens, business, improvement of law enforcement practice, promotion of legislative initiatives for development of legal culture. Last year, more than 3,800 delegates from 54 countries took part in SPILF. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.