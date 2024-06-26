Moscow warns Seoul not to supply weapons to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow warns Seoul against supplying Kiev with weapons as it will have irreversible consequences for bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In view of Seoul's announced plans to reconsider its position on the supply of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime, we would like to warn South Korea against taking ill-thought-out actions that could lead to irreversible consequences for Russia-South Korea relations," she said on the sidelines of the 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"Russia will not stand by and watch as South Korean weapons and military equipment are handed over to Ukrainian neo-Nazis for attacks on Russian territory and the murder of peaceful civilians," the spokeswoman emphasized.

She also advised the South Korean authorities to free themselves from "manic dependence" on the US, stop being an American vassal, and realistically assess the emerging situation on the Korean Peninsula.