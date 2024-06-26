Russia seeks to stem Western security threats, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia is seeking to prevent the West from posing a threat to its security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 10th Primakov Readings international forum.

"There is only one thing we really want: to stem threats to our security from the West," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat fully believes that the country’s neighbors in western Eurasia "could become a lynchpin of the evolving multipolar world order as soon as they come to their senses and realize that the policy course being dictated by Washington is a dead end and runs counter to their own interests."

The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26. TASS is the event’s general information partner.