Congo's president to visit Moscow on June 25-29 — embassy

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso will arrive in Moscow on a visit on June 25, his trip will last until June 29, the Congolese Embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"The president's trip will last from June 25 to 29," the embassy said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of Congo on June 3-4. He held lengthy talks with Sassou Nguesso at the presidential residence in the city of Oyo.

The parties are in active contact, including at the highest level. On July 29, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the republic on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit. The Russian leader noted that leading Russian companies, including Lukoil, Yandex, Rosatom, "are working effectively in Congo" and added that "a number of major projects are planned to be launched." Sassou Nguesso then recalled that he had traveled to the USSR, particularly to Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), when he was in charge of his political party's relations with the Soviet Communist Party. The Congolese leader then noted the "long tradition of friendship and cooperation" between the countries.