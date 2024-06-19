Russia has ongoing dialogue with Armenia in defense sphere — MFA

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow maintains an ongoing dialogue with Yerevan about defense issues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for contacts with Armenia in the military-technical sphere, we have not abandoned them. They are conducted on a regular basis, and we have not seen any complaints from their side," the diplomat said.

She specified that at the moment the deliveries of military products to foreign countries from Russia are carried out taking into account the special military operation needs. "The existing restrictions on certain types of weapons and military equipment concern military-technical cooperation not only with Armenia, but also with our other partners," Zakharova explained.