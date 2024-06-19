West only publicly responded to Putin’s proposals on Ukraine — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Western countries only publicly responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new proposals for a settlement in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"I have not heard of any reaction other than the one that was voiced publicly," the Deputy Foreign Minister noted.

Earlier, Putin made new peace proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, providing for the recognition of the status of Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as regions of the Russian Federation, the consolidation of the non-aligned and nuclear-free status of Ukraine, its demilitarization and denazification, and the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions. Kiev rejected this initiative.