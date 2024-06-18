West still hears important signals from Moscow — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The West’s immediate reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on Ukraine shows that it has not yet lost the ability to detect signals coming from Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a TASS news conference.

The senior diplomat recalled that on June 14, during a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin "spoke quite substantively and in detail," addressing both the country’s diplomats and various representatives of federal authorities, as well as the world majority.

"I think that this signal was heard by everyone, and the immediate reaction of our opponents, who say that 'Putin has issued an ultimatum,' shows that the ability to follow what is going on and to detect important signals from Moscow has not been lost," the deputy foreign minister pointed out.

Another thing, according to Ryabkov, is how this can be transformed in practice. "So far we have not seen an echo even remotely resembling the emergence of a shadow of common sense in the behavior of the collective West," the diplomat concluded.

