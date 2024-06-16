Resolutions of conference on Ukraine senseless without Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine in Switzerland has made no progress toward the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, since all of its resolutions are senseless without Russia’s participation, a Russian lawmaker said.

"The conference in Switzerland has predictably failed. The ‘peace summit’ had nothing to do with peace. With Russia being absent from it, all its decisions are simply senseless. Not a singly step has been made toward the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) international committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that a real peace formula was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin but "as long as Western leaders keep on rejecting reasonable peace initiatives in the spirit of double standards, the proxy war until the last Ukrainian will continue."

The conference was held on June 15 and 16. Its key topics included nuclear and food security, safe navigation, and prisoner exchange. According to the official list of participants of June 14, the conference was attended by 91 countries, the Kosovo autonomous province, and eight international organizations. Russia was not invited. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia did not take part either. The final communique was not supported by Armenia, Brazil, Bahrain, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa. Later, Jordan and Iraq were removed from the list of the communique’s signatories.