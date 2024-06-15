MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup West has improved its tactical position and defeated eight brigades of Ukrainian troops, the enemy lost up to 430 military personnel, more than 20 units of weapons and special equipment, two warehouses, four drone control points, senior officer of the battlegroup West press center, Leonid Sharov, told TASS.

"Thanks to coordinated actions, the group’s motorized rifle units, supported by artillery fire and army aviation, improved the tactical position and hit the manpower and equipment of units of the 3rd assault, 4th tank and 14th, 43rd, 44th, 54th mechanized brigades, the 119th territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 1st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of Berestovoye, Zagoruykovka, Novovodyanoye, Stelimakhovka, Tabayevka and Kupyansk," he said.

Sharov added that during the counter-battery fight, the group’s artillerymen uncovered and suppressed about 100 Ukrainian armed forces installations during the day, and air defense systems destroyed three aircraft.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 430 militants and more than 20 units of weapons and military special equipment, 10 mortar crews, 10 vehicles. Two field ammunition depots and four control points for unmanned aircraft were destroyed," the officer noted.