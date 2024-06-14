Russia interested in talks on indivisible security at UN — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is interested in holding talks at the UN, among other venues, on building an indivisible security system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The president noted that international discussions on the parameters of interaction between countries in a multipolar world are already underway.

"We have invited partners to talk about this issue on other international platforms, first of all in the SCO and BRICS. We are interested in this dialogue gaining serious traction within the UN, with the issues including the creation of a system of indivisible security, which is a basic and vital issue for all," he said. "In other words, the establishment in world affairs of the principle that the security of some countries cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others."