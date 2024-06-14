MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command is trying to straighten the front line near Kharkov using soldiers as cannon fodder, military expert Andrey Marochko has said.

"Stabilization of the frontline on the Ukrainian side is proceeding at the expense of cannon fodder, especially in the Kharkov area near Volchansk and Liptsy. There are absolutely no fortifications that might protect personnel," he said on TV Channel One.

According to Marochko, the Ukrainian military previously noted that defense lines on the mentioned section of the frontline "were built in completely wrong places and now they are useless."

The military expert also said that in Volchansk and Liptsy "the situation is very complicated," as the enemy is constantly moving manpower and military equipment there.