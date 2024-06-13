Eleven companies from third countries in UK sanction list against Russia

LONDON, June 13. /TASS/. Eleven companies from Israel, Kyrgyzstan, China, the UAE, Singapore and Turkey were included into the updated sanction list of the UK against Russia, according to the document posted on the website of the UK government.

Restrictions applied to Hengshui Heshuo Cellulose Co. Ltd, Hengshui Yuanchem Trading Limited, Wuhan Tongsheng Technology Co. Ltd, HK HengbangWei Electronics Limited, Sino Machinery Co. Ltd, Egetir Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, Bosfor Avrasya Ic Ve Dis Ticaret Ltd, LLC Inter Style Plus, Red Box Energy Services PTE LTD, Texel F.C.G. Technology and One Moon Marine Services L.L.C.

London introduced sanctions at the same time against Russian individuals and companies, such as Volga-Dnepr Airlines, the Moscow Exchange, and others.