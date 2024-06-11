Russia thankful to Turkey for contribution to Ukrainian crisis settlement — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Turkey for its efforts to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We are thankful to our Turkish friends for their intention to make their contribution to the settlement of crisis situations, including around Ukraine," he said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

He also thanked the Turkish side for its "support for the negotiating process, for providing the Istanbul venue for talks with Ukraine on the crisis settlement."