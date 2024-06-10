Ukraine fires 63 munitions at Belgorod Region in one day

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked ten districts of the Belgorod Region over the day, firing 63 munitions, with the largest number of them launched at the Belgorod district, injuring three people, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Malinovka, the settlements of Vergilevka, Zhuravlevka, Pushkarnoye, Repnoye, Tavrovo, Cheremoshnoye and Shchetinovka were attacked in the Belgorod district. A total of 52 munitions were fired during six attacks. Air defenses shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The attacks damaged four houses, one outbuilding, one industrial facility and seven cars," Gladkov wrote.

According to him, the village of Bogun-Gorodok, the farms of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye and Lozovaya Rudka were attacked by four UAVs and one projectile during the shelling in the Borisovsky district. Three soldiers were injured. One of them is undergoing treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, while two others were released after receiving medical treatment.

Three villages in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked on two separate occasions by 14 kamikaze drones and 10 munitions. An air defense system shot down one of the drones. In the village of Bezymeno, UAV attacks damaged three cars, an administrative facility, an outbuilding and a communications infrastructure facility.