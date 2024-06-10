Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons visit 1,700 Russian, Ukrainian POWs

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets have mutually visited more than 1,700 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war, as follows from an annual report Moskalkova presented at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We agreed to hold simultaneous visits. I visit Ukrainian servicemen who are on our territory, and the Ukrainian human rights ombudsman visits our prisoners of war. We visited more than 1,700 men," she said.

Moskalkova recalled that last year she and Lubinets started "by agreement mutual deliveries" of parcels from home to the POWs.

"This is very important today. It is essential to keep this dialogue going," she said.