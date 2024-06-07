About 40 Ukrainian drones attack borderline Belgorod Region over past day — governor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. About 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the territory of the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine over the last 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In Belgorod, air defenses shot down one UAV. There are no casualties or destruction. In the Belgorodsky district, the enemy attacked with one UAV and carried out five shelling attacks, firing 56 munitions over the past 24 hours against the following communities: the settlements of Maisky, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye, the villages of Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Tavrovo, Shagarovka and Shchetinovka. Air defenses shot down four UAVs," the governor said.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks damaged 17 private houses, two apartments, 11 cars and four outbuildings in the Belgorodsky district, he specified.

In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian military fired 16 munitions against the villages of Bogun-Gorodok, Zozuly and the Kazachye-Rudchenskoye farmstead in two shelling attacks and launched one UAV, damaging two private houses and a social facility. The Ukrainian army shelled the village of Verigovka in the Valuisky urban district, firing four munitions, and attacked the settlement of Volokonovka and the villages of Golofeyevka and Krasnaya Niva in the Volokonovsky district, he said.

"The attacks were carried out by four UAVs and air defenses shot down one UAV, with no consequences," the governor said.

In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian army attacked the town of Graivoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky and seven villages with 11 UAVs and also fired 15 munitions in three shelling attacks, he said.

"Damage was revealed in five private households, one apartment and six cars and on the premises of the Graivoronsky urban district administration," Gladkov said, specifying that two local residents had been injured and were now undergoing medical treatment at a district hospital.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, seven Ukrainian bombardments and attacks by three UAVs damaged two private households, a car and an electric power transmission line on the premises of an agribusiness, the governor said.

"Two female residents were injured in the attacks," he said.

In the Shchebekinsky urban district, the Ukrainian military delivered strikes by nine kamikaze drones and 19 munitions against three villages and the Mukhin farmstead and dropped two explosives from UAVs, the governor said.

"Two UAVs were shot down over the district. Four private households, two cars and a commercial facility were damaged," he said.