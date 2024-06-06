Russian Security Council secretary to meet with CSTO colleagues in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will participate in the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian national security council’s press service, Shoigu arrived in Kazakhstan on June 5.

The Russian official is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings in Kazakhstan.

The Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils is a consultative and executive body of the CSTO, aimed at tackling issues related to coordination between the member states in the national security field. The committee convenes annually, along with the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Council of Ministers of Defense, ahead of the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting at the level of heads of states and governments.

The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Kazakhstan holds the organization’s rotating presidency this year. The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent (Uzbekstan quit the bloc in 2012).