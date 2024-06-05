Russia to supply Burkina Faso with additional military equipment — Lavrov

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is developing military cooperation with Burkina Faso, it will supply the country with additional military equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his visit to Burkina Faso.

"Undoubtedly, we develop military and military-technical cooperation," the top diplomat said. "We are already supplying and will additionally supply the country with military equipment," he added.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Ouagadougou on his first-ever visit to Burkina Faso late on Tuesday. Earlier, Lavrov traveled to Guinea and the Republic of the Congo as part of his African tour.