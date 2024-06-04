Two people wounded in Ukraine's attack on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A Ukrainian UAV has attacked a housing reconstruction headquarters in the Belgorod Region, injuring two people, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the housing reconstruction headquarters with a fixed-wing drone. We opened this headquarters in the village of Golovchino in the Grayvoronsky District for residents whose houses were damaged by Ukrainian armed forces shelling. <...> Two civilians were injured as a result," he wrote.

A woman suffered shrapnel wounds to her upper and lower extremities. She was taken by an ambulance to Belgorod Hospital No. 2. "The second victim, Roman Grigorievich Tverdun, deputy head of the Grayvoronsky District administration, received a shrapnel wound to his chest. He was taken to the Grayvoronsky Central District Hospital," the governor specified.

According to Gladkov, the headquarters was actively operating at the time of the attack. Employees of the Grayvoron city district administration, representatives of regional ministries, members of the government, as well as civilians who came to consult on housing, payments, and assistance were in the building. The windows of the building are broken, the facade is damaged. Emergency response services are working on the site.