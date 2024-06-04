Moscow, Caracas committed to boosting partnership — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and his Venezuelan counterpart Coromoto Godoy have reaffirmed commitment to the development of strategic partnership between Moscow and Caracas during bilateral consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties held a thorough exchange of views, reaffirming commitment to the development of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela. They expressed solidarity and firm mutual support with regard to the protection of state sovereignty and the core interests of the two countries," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also discussed pressing issues related to multifaceted cooperation between Moscow and Caracas and their foreign policy coordination on the international stage. "They also outlined steps aimed at boosting cooperation resistant to external influence in the fields of trade, economy, science culture and humanitarian ties, and considered the key issues facing Latin America," the statement added.