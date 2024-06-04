Russian forces push Ukrainian troops back to northern suburbs of Staromayorskoye

MELITOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian troops back to the northern suburbs of the Staromayorskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.

"We have advanced in Staromayorskoye, building on our achievements and pushing the enemy to the northern suburbs of the settlement," Rogov said. According to him, the enemy is "urgently" redeploying troops and equipment from the Makarova settlement area in the north.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue active operations near the settlement of Urozhainoye. "There has been some progress not in the settlement itself, where Ukrainian militants are well dug-in, but east of Urozhainoye. Our troops have seized a wooded area earlier held by the enemy. That said, they have not just entered Urozhainoye but are also going past it," Rogov noted.

On May 31, Rogov told TASS that Russian forces had taken control of most of Staromayorskoye following an operation involving assault teams and heavy equipment.