WASHINGTON, May 25. /TASS/. The US is hinting that it may allow Ukraine to deliver strikes on Russian territory with weapons provided by the West, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"At the same time, the local authorities admit that they do not intend ‘for now’ to call on the Kiev regime to agree to a peaceful settlement. They signal through the media the completion of training for F16 fighter pilots. They continue to talk about the so-called protection of democracy, although the leader of the criminal regime has lost his legitimacy. They hint that they may give the green light for missile strikes deep into the Russian territory," the Russian Embassy in the US quoted him as saying.

The US is actively destroying Russian-American ties without thinking about the future, Antonov said.

"We call on the US side to recognize the situation ‘on the ground.’ Stop trying to prolong the agony of the tamed [Ukrainian] regime. Abandon illusory plans to inflict strategic defeat on us. Nobody in America seems to be thinking about the future or Russian-US relations. Meanwhile, their prospects are being scorched by Washington," he said.