Peskov to stay on as Putin's press secretary — decree

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Dmitry Peskov has retained his position as the Kremlin spokesman and deputy head of the presidential administration, the Kremlin website said.

"[I hereby decree] to appoint Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov as deputy head of the Administration of the president of the Russian Federation, the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation," the decree reads.

Peskov, 56, has been Putin’s press secretary since 2008 when the current president was the head of government. In 2012, after Putin’s election as president, Peskov joined the presidential administration as its deputy head.

Peskov has a degree in Turkish studies from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University. He has held diplomatic posts since 1989 and in 1996-2000 worked at the Russian Embassy in Turkey. Starting in 2000, Peskov worked in the Russian president’s press service and in 2004 he became the first deputy for then presidential spokesman Alexey Gromov.