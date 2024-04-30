US undermines participation of Russian representative in UN Committee on Information

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. The United States has undermined the participation of a Russian delegate in the 46th session of the UN General Assembly Committee on Information, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Yet again we are forced to begin our address at the Committee on Information with the fact that the American side continues to take advantage of being the UN headquarters host country. Yet again, the participation of a Russian delegate in the committee’s 46th session was undermined due to visa non-issuance," he said at the committee’s session.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow hoped that the current situation will be "cardinally corrected." He also reiterated that legally binding agreements with the host country existed.