Ukraine attacks ZNPP training center again, drone neutralized

MELITOPOL, April 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has attacked the training center of Zaporozhye NPP again, but the drone was neutralized over the roof of the building, the ZNPP said on its Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian army has attacked the unique training center of Zaporozhye NPP again. The Ukrainian drone was neutralized over the roof of Building G of the ZNPP’s training center, housing the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator. No one was injured as a result of the attack. There was no damage, either," the news release said.

On 9 April, a Ukrainian drone hit the roof of the Zaporozhye NPP’s center housing the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator. No one was injured in that attack, either.

"For two weeks now, the Ukrainian military has been attacking both the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. They target both the NPP and its infrastructure facilities, thus creating a threat to nuclear safety. The Ukrainian attacks are a direct violation of the seven principles of nuclear safety and five principles of Zaporozhye NPP safety established by the IAEA at the UN Security Council," the statement reads.

The six-reactor 6 GW Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken under control by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have been periodically shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the premises of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.