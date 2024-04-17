Russia says its forces repel four Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 70 troops as units of the Russian battlegroup West repulsed four attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Russia’s battlegroup West has taken more favorable positions and inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of the 57th Ukrainian motorized rifle brigade, 14th and 54th airmobile brigades near the Kharkov Region’s Sinkovka and Zagoruykovka and the Lugansk People’s Republic’s Stelmakhovka. Russian forces repelled the attacks of the assault units of the 63th mechanized brigade, the 3rd assault brigade, and the 125th territorial defense brigade near the LPR’s Chervonaya Dibrova and the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Torskoye and Terny," the ministry said.

The enemy's losses were up to 70 servicemen, three motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, 2 Plastun-3000 electronic reconnaissance stations and a Nota electronic warfare station.

Donetsk area

"Units of Battlegroup South improved their frontline position, inflicting fire damage on the troops and equipment of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 5th and 79th Air Assault Brigades, the 28th, 30th and 93rd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Blagodatnoye, Bogdanovka, Andreyevka and Kurdyumvoka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, three counterattacks by assault teams from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Vyemka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 480 troops, as well as a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a D-20 122 mm howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare system.

Avdeyevka area

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have moved to more advantageous positions in the Avdeyevka area while inflicting damage to formations from the Ukrainian 24th, 47th and 59th mechanized brigades in the areas of Novgorodskoye, Netailovo and Karlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Eight counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian 25th Airborne Brigade, 68th and 71st jaeger brigades, 23rd and 115th mechanized brigades and the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment were repulsed in the areas of Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Pervomayskoye, Umanskoye and Berdychi in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Ukrainian forces lost roughly 330 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer.

South Donetsk area

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East have improved frontline positions in the South Donetsk area, inflicting damage to formations of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic

Ukraine lost up to 80 troops, a tank, two cars, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount and a 122mm D-30 howitzer.

Kherson area

"Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of the 126th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade near the Kherson Region’s settlements of Kazatskoye, Berislav, and Nikolayevka. Ukrainian forces lost up to 35 servicemen, five cars and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

"Operational and tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed ammunition depots of the operational and tactical group Donetsk and the 125th brigade of territorial defense of Ukrainian armed forces as well as terrorist formations of the Russian Volunteer Corps. In addition, enemy manpower and military equipment have been hit in 132 areas," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercepted six US-made MGM-140 ATACMS missiles, destroyed 191 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and a French-made Hammer smart bomb.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 583 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 21,483 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,798 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple launch rocket systems, 8,935 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,096 special military motor vehicles.