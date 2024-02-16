PREVIEW: Moscow to host ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. First international inter-party forum against modern neo-colonialist practices, headlined ‘For Freedom of Nations,’ will be held in Moscow on Friday.

The event will be held in the House of Unions in central Moscow on February 15 and 16. It was organized on an initiative of the United Russia party.

United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with members of the forum's organizing committee that representatives of leading political forces from Africa, Asia, the CIS, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe have arrived to participate in the forum. About 400 delegates from more than 50 countries will attend the forum events. Among them will be President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has arrived in Moscow to take part.

Besides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to deliver a speech.

"Many of those present know firsthand what modern practices of enslavement and neo-colonialism are all about," Medvedev said.

Participants will discuss issues of countering interference in the sovereign affairs of states, countering destructive neo-colonial practices, independence in political, financial and economic, information and other spheres.