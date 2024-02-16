{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

PREVIEW: Moscow to host ‘For Freedom of Nations’ forum against neo-colonialism

The event will be held in the House of Unions in central Moscow on February 15 and 16

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. First international inter-party forum against modern neo-colonialist practices, headlined ‘For Freedom of Nations,’ will be held in Moscow on Friday.

The event will be held in the House of Unions in central Moscow on February 15 and 16. It was organized on an initiative of the United Russia party.

United Russia party chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with members of the forum's organizing committee that representatives of leading political forces from Africa, Asia, the CIS, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe have arrived to participate in the forum. About 400 delegates from more than 50 countries will attend the forum events. Among them will be President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has arrived in Moscow to take part.

Besides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to deliver a speech.

"Many of those present know firsthand what modern practices of enslavement and neo-colonialism are all about," Medvedev said.

Participants will discuss issues of countering interference in the sovereign affairs of states, countering destructive neo-colonial practices, independence in political, financial and economic, information and other spheres.

Military operation in Ukraine
Number of people wounded in recent Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod rises to 19
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that four people were sent to Moscow for treatment
Read more
Coup plotters in Kyrgyzstan wanted to organize violent provocations — president
According to Sadyr Japarov, the perpetrator's "plan was to stage mass riots by shooting several demonstrators or using explosive devices, which could have resulted in loss of life"
Read more
Russian gas to keep flowing to Austria even after OMV’s withdrawal from contract — expert
"If gas is purchased on the exchange it is very difficult to define its origin," Otto Musilek said
Read more
Slovak PM calls Russian withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea 'absolutely unrealistic'
Robert Fico opined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Putin regrets that Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier
Russia tried for a long time to resolve the conflict peacefully and relied on the honesty of its opponents, the president said
Read more
Six killed, twenty wounded: aftermath of Belgorod shelling attack
Following telemedical consultations, a decision was made to send four wounded individuals to Moscow for treatment
Read more
Over 60% of Russians spend half of their salary on food — research
More than 96% of the survey participants drew attention to the rise in food prices
Read more
There will be no sympathy for Nazis in Russia, says Putin
The President pointed out that anti-Russian-minded politicians in Ukraine grabbed power after the collapse of the Soviet Union "because they behaved brazenly and had support from abroad, primarily from the United States"
Read more
Avdeyevka on brink of being taken by Russian forces — White House
In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk
Read more
Putin says Carlson who opted for tactics of patient listener is "dangerous man"
Russian President explained that he imagined Carlson "would behave in an aggressive manner and would ask so-called sharp questions", but "surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient"
Read more
Lukashenko supports idea of high-speed railroad to Minsk, Putin says
Russian President noted that organizing such connections overtime in direction of Ryazan, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Adler and Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is quite natural and feasible
Read more
Female Ukrainian troops increasingly being captured near Kremennaya, Svatovo — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the number of women serving in the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions is not yet known
Read more
Russian forces extend hand of surrender to trapped Ukrainian troops near Donetsk
Igor Kimakovsky said that that the Ukrainian side had earlier deployed a brigade of new recruits near Donetsk
Read more