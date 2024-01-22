Russia, Iran to sign strategic partnership treaty soon — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A comprehensive strategic partnership treaty is close to being finalized with Iran and will be signed soon, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"The work on the text of the draft document is nearing completion and as soon as it is over, the presidents of the two countries will decide when and where [it will be signed]," he said. "It will happen soon, since it (the treaty) is at the final stage."

However, in his words, it is too early to say when exactly the treaty will be signed but it is far enough along that any preliminary meetings before the signing are not needed.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that a new treaty between Russia and Iran was expected to be inked at an upcoming meeting between the two countries' leaders. The document will cover the entire spectrum of Russian-Iranian ties, she explained.