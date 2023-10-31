Situation in Ramallah, where Russian diplomatic mission located, remains stable

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The situation in Ramallah, where the Russian diplomatic mission is located, has not deteriorated yet, Aliya Zaripova, spokeswoman for the Russian mission to the Palestinian Authority, told TASS.

"The situation in Ramallah is the same now as before. It is no more dangerous than before," she said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank of the Jordan River as well. On October 27, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced an expansion of the military operation in Gaza.