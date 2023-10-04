Russia watching situation with arrest of Karabakh leaders from outside — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia has not been asked to help with the release of the former leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh, who were arrested by Azerbaijan, or to assist in returning them to Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Nobody has made any requests," the diplomat said. "There have been neither formal nor informal requests if we do not look at what the media is saying and lots of things reported there."

The spokeswoman called for "honest dialogue on this issue."

"First of all, it should be remembered that the mentioned individuals (Nagorno-Karabakh’s former leaders - TASS) are citizens of Armenia, with some of them renouncing Russian citizenship, some others were only ever Armenian citizens, but none of them has Russian citizenship as of today," Zakharova emphasized.