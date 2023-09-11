North Korea’s Kim to meet with Putin during his visit to Russia — agency

TOKYO, September 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation and hold talks with him, the Yonhap news agency said on Monday, citing North Korea’s KCNA news agency.

"Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit," Yonhap quoted the Korean Central News Agency, which did not specify either possible dates of the visit or its venue. It also was not specified who will accompany Kim during the visit.

Russia will be the first country to be visited by Kim after the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed. Kim’s most recent formal foreign visit took place on June 30, 2019 when he met with then US President Donald Trump at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Kim’s previous visit to Russia was held from April 24 through 26, 2019. He arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok onboard his personal train. His talks with Putin in Vladivostok consituted their first-ever personal meeting. They discussed prospects for bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.