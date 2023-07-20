Russian forces deliver further retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian army’s sites in Odessa

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces continued delivering retaliatory precision strikes against production workshops and depots storing Ukrainian seaborne drones in Odessa and Ilyichyovsk (called Chernomorsk by Ukraine) in the Odessa Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces continued delivering retaliatory strikes by seaborne and air-launched high-precision weapons against the production workshops and storage sites of drone boats in the areas of the city of Odessa and Ilyichyovsk in the Odessa Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed the Ukrainian army’s fuel infrastructure sites and ammunition depots in Nikolayev, the general reported.

"The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the spokesman stressed.

Overnight to July 17, two Ukrainian seaborne drones attacked the Crimean Bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the terror attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the Kiev regime was responsible for the attack by seaborne drones on the Crimean Bridge. He stressed that the crime was both cruel and senseless from the military standpoint. Putin said that Russia would not leave Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge without a response and that the Russian Defense Ministry was preparing proposals on this score.

On July 18, Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a multiple retaliatory strike by high-precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s sites in Odessa and Nikolayev where terror attacks with the use of naval drones were being plotted against Russia.

On July 19, Konashenkov reported that Russian forces had delivered a multiple strike by high-precision weapons against Ukrainian military industrial sites and fuel infrastructure in Odessa and also against the Ukrainian Air Force’s Kanatovo airbase.