No Russian citizen is liable to extradition to another country — MFA

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Any Russian citizen is not liable to extradition to another country and has the right to have Russia’s support in protecting oneself from unlawful prosecution attempts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"As for the legal aspect of extradition in general, I can say this: any Russian citizen is not subject to extradition to another country and has the right to rely on Russia's assistance in protecting oneself from unlawful attempts at prosecution on criminal charges," she said, responding to a question related to the US statements about the extradition of the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia would deal with the situation following June 24 on its own, "without external commentators."

"Those who wished to express support did express it. Those who wanted to help did help. We will keep this mind. We have taken note of this and we will not forget," she concluded.

Earlier, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, told a news briefing that Washington would press for the extradition of Prigozhin, should he enter a country with which the United States has an extradition agreement.